Chicago shooting: Girl, 17, shot in head inside Bronzeville residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard around 9:15 a.m.

Preliminary reports say the 17-year-old victim was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.