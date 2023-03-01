Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Girl, 17, shot in head inside Bronzeville residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard around 9:15 a.m.

Preliminary reports say the 17-year-old victim was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:33 AM

