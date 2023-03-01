Chicago shooting: Girl, 17, shot in head inside Bronzeville residence
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard around 9:15 a.m.
Preliminary reports say the 17-year-old victim was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
