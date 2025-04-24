Girl, 14, wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting, police say

A 14-year-old girl was shot Thursday morning on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the girl was outside when she heard shots and felt pain.

She went home before being taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her right arm.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.