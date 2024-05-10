Woman arrested for April bomb threat at Illinois State Capitol, public aid office in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Springfield woman was arrested Thursday for calling in a bomb threat to the Illinois State Capitol and a public aid facility last month.

On April 22, the Illinois Department of Human Services received a call that a bomb had been planted at a public aid office building and at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, according to Illinois State Police.

The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol building, while Springfield Police and Illinois State Police secured the public aid office until a bomb unit could clear both buildings. No explosives were found in either building.

Investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Gabrielle Williams as the person who called in the bomb threat. She has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct, according to Sangamon County court records.

Williams was being held at the Sangamon County Jail on Friday while awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

There have been at least two other threats at the Illinois State Capitol this year, on March 12 and April 21. Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether Williams is suspected in either of those threats, or if anyone else has been arrested in those cases.