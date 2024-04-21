Illinois State Capitol reopens after being placed on lockdown for bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield was placed on lockdown Sunday after receiving a bomb threat.

Illinois Secretary of State police were called for a bomb threat outside the Capitol, and ordered the lockdown as they conducted a sweep for explosive devices.

The threat was deemed not to be credible, and the Capitol reopened at 1:59 p.m., the Secretary of State's office said.

Further information was not released Sunday afternoon.