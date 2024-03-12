Watch CBS News
Illinois State Capitol placed on lockdown due to threat

By Adam Harrington

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon in response to a threat.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol, received notice of an unspecified threat, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The lockdown order was issued out of an abundance of caution, as police conducted a sweep of the building.

Further information was not immediately available.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 2:47 PM CDT

