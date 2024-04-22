Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois State Capitol evacuated after false bomb threat

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Capitol building was evacuated on Monday due to a bogus bomb threat, the second threat in as many days.

Illinois Secretary of State Police confirmed a threatening 911 call prompted an evacuation of the capitol building in Springfield shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police swept the building and surrounding grounds for explosive devices, but found nothing, and employees were allowed to go back inside by around 1:45 p.m.

The building was locked down on Sunday afternoon for a false bomb threat.

On March 12, the capitol building was locked down for about two hours after an unspecified threat.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 2:11 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.