Illinois State Capitol evacuated after false bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Capitol building was evacuated on Monday due to a bogus bomb threat, the second threat in as many days.

Illinois Secretary of State Police confirmed a threatening 911 call prompted an evacuation of the capitol building in Springfield shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police swept the building and surrounding grounds for explosive devices, but found nothing, and employees were allowed to go back inside by around 1:45 p.m.

The building was locked down on Sunday afternoon for a false bomb threat.

On March 12, the capitol building was locked down for about two hours after an unspecified threat.