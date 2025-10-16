Funeral services held for Sister Jean at Loyola University Chicago

Funeral services were under way Thursday morning for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM, at Loyola University.

Sister Jean, the beloved chaplain of the Loyola Ramblers basketball team, died Thursday, Oct. 9, at the age of 106.

Services for Sister Jean began Wednesday at the Loyola University Chicago Lake Shore Campus in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood with a wake and a visitation that went into the night. Her funeral followed Thursday morning.

A native of San Francisco, Sister began teaching college courses at Mundelein College in 1961. She was named acting dean of Mundelein College in 1970, having already served as associate dean and director of summer sessions, Loyola said.

Sister Jean served continued teaching and serving in several other administrative positions at the all-women's Mundelein College, until the school merged with Loyola University Chicago in 1991. At that point, Sister Jean became an assistant dean and academic advisor at Loyola.

In 1994, Sister Jean was 75 and ready to retire, Loyola said. But she had a new calling to help student athletes maintain their grades and thus keep up their eligibility. She soon became chaplain of the men's basketball team — offering pregame prayers and becoming crucial to the team's success.

Sister Jean became a nationwide and worldwide household name when the Loyola Ramblers had their Cinderella run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. She was plastered on TV screens across the nation and beyond.

"She meant a lot to our team and our university, and just having a personal relationship with kind of like meant everything, and it was another thigh that what made my experience at Loyola special," said former Loyola basketball player Lucas Williamson.

Sister Jean stepped down from her duties just last month. Loyola sophomore Victoria Milewski said she felt blessed to have a chance to meet the famous nun before her passing.

Milewski said Sister Jean was always surrounded by students in the dining hall.

"She never like, you know, took a second to be like, 'OK guys, like, I need a break.' She loved the student interaction. We even got her book, which was great. We got it signed by her," Milewski said. "But yeah, she was a really loving heart. She always had great words of encouragement, and you could tell that she loved being on this campus."

Sister Jean's funeral mass started at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madonna della Strada Chapel at Loyola's Lake Shore campus. Doors to the chapel opened at 9 a.m., and a long line formed outside.

A community reception will start at 11:30 a.m.

Sister Jean will have a private burial.