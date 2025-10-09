Sister Jean, beloved chaplain of Loyola Ramblers basketball team, dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM — who became world-famous as the chaplain and biggest fan of the Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team — has died.

Sister Jean died Thursday, Oct. 9, the university confirmed. She was 106.

"In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff," Loyola President Mark C. Reed said in a statement. "While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us."

The university said it will announce funeral arrangements soon.

"Sister Jean Dolores was a woman of prayer, dedicated educator, and a bearer of hope who loved her BVM Community," BVM President LaDonna Manternach said. "She saw God present in all that surrounded her and trusted in His goodness. Her presence with us will be greatly missed."

Sister Jean was born Aug. 21, 1919, in San Francisco. She played basketball at St. Paul High School, according to Angelus News.

But long before that, as a third grader, she was inspired by her teacher, a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or BVMs, and had a calling to join the order herself.

Sister Jean headed to Dubuque, Iowa to join the BVM order after graduating from high school. She received her habit at the BVM motherhouse on March 19, 1938.

In the 1940s, Sister Jean began her ministry in elementary education in the Los Angeles area.

As a teacher at St. Charles Elementary School in North Hollywood, Sister Jean started a sports program — and coached women's basketball, softball, volleyball, track, ping-pong, and yo-yo, Loyola University said.

While teaching on weekdays, Sister Jean pursued a college education — taking classes on Saturdays and during the summer. She earned a bachelor's degree in English at Mount Saint Mary's College, now University, and a master's degree at Loyola University of Los Angeles, now Loyola Marymount.

After completing her master's degree, Sister Jean moved to Chicago and began teaching college courses at Mundelein College in 1961. She was named acting dean of Mundelein College in 1970, having already served as associate dean and director of summer sessions, Loyola said.

Sister Jean served continued teaching and serving in several other administrative positions at the all-women's Mundelein College, until the school merged with Loyola University Chicago in 1991. At that point, Sister Jean became an assistant dean and academic advisor at Loyola.

In 1994, Sister Jean was 75 and ready to retire, Loyola said. But she had a new calling to help student athletes maintain their grades and thus keep up their eligibility.

She soon became chaplain of the men's basketball team — offering pregame prayers and becoming crucial to the team's success.

Sister Jean offered more than spiritual guidance to the players. She also provided a scouting report on their opponent during prayer before every game.

"I tell them guys to watch out for on the other team and to not let anybody get under their skin," she told CBS News Chicago in 2017. "We ask God to keep us free from injuries and play with great sportsmanship. We pray for the referees that they can see clearly and fairly."

In 2018, Sister Jean was catapulted to international celebrity during the Ramblers' Cinderella Final Four run. They won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985 — and the Final Four for the first time since 1963.

Sister Jean became a star along with the team. Orders for a Sister Jean bobblehead broke records, and Sister Jean got a shout-out from former president and Chicago resident Barack Obama.

After the 2018 season, Sister Jean remained a visible presence at games and on campus.

In 2023, Sister Jean published a book, "Wake Up with Purpose! What I've Learned in My First 100 Years."

Two years later, at the age of 106, Sister Jean retired from all her roles at Loyola amid health concerns.

On her 106th birthday, Sister Jean wrote a message to the Loyola community — directed at students in particular as they began a new academic year.

"It has been wonderful for me to be with you these years and to watch you grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially, and to see the friends you've made. And to see the progress you've made in your academic life. I've always been happy to share my time with you," she wrote in part. "Let your dreams become reality. Don't let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world."