Loyola University mourns death of Sister Jean, beloved chaplain of Ramblers basketball team

The Loyola University community in Chicago is mourning the death of their beloved chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Sister Jean died Thursday night at the age of 106. As fiercely devoted to her beloved Loyola Ramblers basketball team as she was to her Catholic faith, students say she was a light that shined bright on their campus.

"We're definitely going to miss her," said Head Coach Drew Valentine. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows when you lose somebody, but I definitely think her legacy will live on."

Sister Jean was catapulted into international celebrity status during the Ramblers' Cinderella Final Four run in 2018. At that time, Valentine was the team's assistant coach. As their relationship flourished, new recruits for Loyola's basketball program would be brought to her office to spend time with her.

He said they grew closer when he became head coach.

"I just saw her about a month ago," he said.

There is now a somber mood on campus. Some students who spoke with CBS News Chicago said they're still processing the news of their death.

"School is keeping me busy with everything, but it's definitely in the back of my mind just like how everything going to change. What the future's going to be like. How the basketball team is going to do," said senior Nikko Alde.

A memorial has been set up in the student center featuring Sister Jean's shoes with her name on them, her bomber jacket, bouquets of flowers, prayer cards and pins.

Students said they will miss stopping by her office.

"That was really fun to me to hear, like, I've heard about her before and then I came in here and she was really, not like a person who sits around and waives at people, but she really cares about that personal connection," said senior Madeleine Dewolf.

Visitation and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.