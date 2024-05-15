Funeral arrangements announced for teen killed in suburban Chicago traffic crash

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teenage boy killed in a two-vehicle crash in Glenview late Sunday night.

Services for Marko Niketic, 17, will be held Thursday morning at the St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville.

Police said Niketic was driving a Mercedes that was hit by a Mustang moving at a high speed. Three other people including the driver of the speeding car were hurt in the crash.

Niketic was set to graduate from high school later this month.

A memorial has been growing at the Glenview crash site where he was killed. Large crowds of classmates have been leaving flowers and paying their respects to the Glenbrook South senior. Officers had to shut down one lane of traffic on East Lake Avenue to keep visitors safe.

The speeding driver who severed Niketic's car has not yet been charged, but police say it's an active investigation.