17-year-old dead, 3 critically injured in crash in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy died and three others were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Glenview late Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the Glenview Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue where two cars were left mangled, one of them split in half.

The teen who died at the scene has been identified as Marko Niketic, 17, of Glenview .

A witness at the scene said he was immediately concerned when one of the cars sped past him.

"He was going probably about 90 when he sped in front of me, if I had to guess, he floored it and turned off his lights his lights off there was no reason for it," He told CBS 2. "I think he just wanted to go fast and being reckless."

East Lake Avenue is closed in both directions between Waukegan and Wagner roads. Glenview police expect the closure to continue until 8 a.m.

Police have not released further details.

The crash is under investigation.