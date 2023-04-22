Local market giving away free food at West Side high school

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today, you can fill your fridge and pantry with some free food today.

The South Austin Fresh Foods Market is giving produce and other groceries away at Michele Clark High School near Harrison and Laramie.

The event got underway at 11 a.m.

It's hosted by the kindness campaign and will be open until all the food is gone.

You don't need to bring proof of residency. Just walk on up and take the food you'd like to have.