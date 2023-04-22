Watch CBS News
Local News

Local market giving away free food at West Side high school

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Local marking hosting food giveaway at South Austin high school
Local marking hosting food giveaway at South Austin high school 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today, you can fill your fridge and pantry with some free food today.

The South Austin Fresh Foods Market is giving produce and other groceries away at Michele Clark High School near Harrison and Laramie.

The event got underway at 11 a.m.

It's hosted by the kindness campaign and will be open until all the food is gone.

You don't need to bring proof of residency. Just walk on up and take the food you'd like to have.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.