Chicago police searching for missing woman, former resident of South Shore building raided by feds

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who is a former resident of the now foreclosed South Shore building that was raided by federal agents back in September.

Samantha Stamps, 56, was last seen on Jan. 2 walking to get on the CTA Pink Line at Central Park, police said.

Stamps was a resident of the South Shore building that was the subject of a raid by federal agents on Sept. 23 of last year. Agents detained 37 people in the raid, which they called a targeted immigration enforcement operation. The raid left damage throughout the building, from busted doors to puddles on the floor to holes in the walls.

Last month, the building went into foreclosure, and residents were forced to move out of the building by court orders, despite pleas for more time. Police said Stamps lived in the building before being ordered to vacate and is now homeless.

Police said she frequents the areas of 21st and Spaulding and Roosevelt/Cullen.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.