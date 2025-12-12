Eviction deadline Friday for residents of South Shore apartment, previously raided by federal agents

Friday is the eviction deadline at the South Shore apartment that made national headlines earlier this year after it was raided by federal immigration agents.

The building, at 75th and South Shore, is now in foreclosure. A judge called it a "fire trap" and approved an emergency eviction request from the building's owner with a move-out deadline of December 12.

These renters are court-ordered to move out as temperatures drop to the single digits.

Tenants say they don't have enough time, money, or help to find new places to live.

Residents say they were offered between $1,500 to $5,000 to help with their moves, but some are having trouble finding places that are affordable or even available.

Mayor Brandon Johnson sent a letter requesting a delay to the eviction deadline.

Federal immigration agents raid on September 30

Federal agents detained 37 people in the raid on September 30, which the feds called a targeted immigration enforcement operation.

CBS News Chicago got a glimpse of living conditions inside the building after the raid. Crews spotted busted doors, hallways with no lights on, and puddles of water on the floor.

One man told CBS New Chicago his boyfriend was ziptied and taken onto a bus. Other reports said women and children appeared to be some of the people led away by federal agents and taken into vans staged in a parking lot near a school.

Law enforcement sources said that what happened is protocol to briefly detain everyone in a large building to keep everyone safe during a mission.

Residents who live inside the building said they were shocked by how they were treated.