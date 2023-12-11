Former NBA star Steve Francis gives $1.5 million to Chicago's Project H.O.O.D.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nonprofit nonviolence organization Project H.O.O.D. just received a big assist – courtesy of former NBA All-Star Steve Francis.

Francis and his foundation pledged $1.5 million to help build Project H.O.O.D.'s Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center in Woodlawn.

Francis said the funds will support after-school and sports program at the center in Woodlawn – the same kind of programming that made a big difference in his life when he was growing up I n Washington, D.C.

"Project H.O.O.D. stood out as something that's tangible to me," Francis said.

The nonprofit also received a $1 million contribution from entrepreneur and venture capitalist Justin W. Keener – who most recently founded the Bar None Venture Collective is set to bring it to Chicago.

Project H.O.O.D. broke ground back in September for the Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center, at 6620 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The center is expected to be done sometime in 2015.