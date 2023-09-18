Chicago's Project H.O.O.D. breaks ground on new community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a construction kick-off 12 years in the making.

On Monday, Project H.O.O.D. broke ground on the Robert McCormick Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center, located at 66 and King Drive.

The group decorated the construction site with balloons to celebrate. The 90,000-square-foot facility will take 18 to 24 months to complete.

Pastor Corey Brooks camped out on a rooftop for nearly a year to raise money for the center.

"The goal in building this center is to bring about opportunities for people who sometimes feel like they may not have an opportunity and a chance," Brooks said. "Our goal is to reestablish families, to rebuild the neighborhood, to make businesses strong and vibrant. And to make sure we have a peaceful and safe place for young people to go and express themselves."

The group still needs to raise $10 million to pay for the building debt-free.