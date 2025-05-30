Watch CBS News
Former Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard could be jailed if she doesn't show up to court Friday

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Former Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard could is due in court on Friday, and could be put in jail if she fails to show up.

Henyard is due in court for failing to produce records in a lawsuit against her and the village over documents she hasn't handed over as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

A judge previously said Henyard could be fined $1,000 a day if she doesn't give the documents to the plaintiff's lawyer.

If Henyard doesn't show up to court Friday, she could be thrown in jail.

Henyard is the subject of an expanded federal investigation into the finances and spending in south suburban Dolton and how taxpayer money was spent in neighboring Thornton Township, where she was the supervisor.

She is also being sued by Jedidiah Brown, who accuses Henyard and several other people of attacking him during a brawl that erupted at a Thornton Township board meeting in late January. 

