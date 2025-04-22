Feds expand probe into south suburban Chicago politician Tiffany Henyard

The federal investigation into embattled south suburban politician Tiffany Henyard has expanded.

Sources told CBS News Chicago Tuesday that the FBI is now looking into how taxpayer money was handled in Thornton Township, where Henyard remains supervisor for a few more weeks.

Multiple sources confirmed federal agents have, in fact, ventured into Thornton Township — and in the past three weeks have talked to several current and past township employees about the financial spending during Henyard's tenure.

Henyard's tenure as Thornton Township supervisor ends in May. She was left off the ballot for reelection after a Democratic Party caucus for the township, and Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris has been elected to succeed her.

On Tuesday night, Thornton Township trustees carried on official business without the lame-duck supervisor. Henyard has been a no-show for every Thornton Township Board meeting for months, and despite her tenure coming to an end, she was MIA for her position yet again.

"I can't remember when the last time was," said Thornton Township Trustee Chris Gonzalez.

Yet over the weekend, Henyard did show her face to hand out food boxes to residents for the Easter holiday. She called herself "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard — even though she will not be mayor of Dolton anymore when next month comes around either.

CBS News Chicago through multiple sources confirmed federal investigators have come into Thornton Township. The FBI was already looking into Dolton finances and spending, and now, sources say the probe has spilled over into the township where Henyard was appointed supervisor following the death of longtime township supervisor Frank Zuccarelli.

"There's probably more gone than we think is gone," said Thornton Township Trustee-elect Mary Avent.

Avent is a newly elected trustee, and will be sworn in next month. She is not at all surprised the feds are now widening the investigation into the township Henyard oversaw.

When asked what her thoughts were upon hearing that federal agents were now talking to township employees, Avent said, "I'm actually pleased with it."

Meanwhile, township residents well remember the brawl that erupted at a township board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 29, after the public comments portion of the meeting at the township hall in South Holland.

The last to offer public comments was Jedidiah Brown, who made a lengthy harangue directed at Henyard that ended with his calling Henyard a "b****."

Before Brown could get back to his seat, Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, who was a township employee at the time — confronted Brown. At that point, punches went flying.

As seen on video, several men joined the tussle, where people threw punches and started kicking. Security then tried separating the men.

Henyard herself also jumped into the middle of the brawl.

Brown and a friend are now suing the township. On Tuesday night, the trustees voted to hire an attorney to represent the township in the case.

"At the time, she was supervisor. She is supervisor today," said Gonzalez. "So once again, it's just to protect the township. You know, she still is, as of right now, part of the township."

But Gonzalez said Henyard has not shown her face in a township meeting since that brawl. Yet there she was in the parking lot giving out food last weekend.

"There was a bingo Thursday here, then Saturday here, but yeah, not showing up to basically do your job," Gonzalez said.

After an elected official fails to attend five consecutive meetings, the township could remove the person. But with one more meeting under Henyard, the township trustees question if it is worth pursuing.

But the feds are clearly moving forward with their probe.

In Dolton, Trustee Jason House defeated Henyard in the Democratic mayoral primary and went on to win the general election. He will also be sworn in next month.