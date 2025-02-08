Former Chicago Bears head coach Dick Jauron dies at 74, reports say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears Head Coach Dick Jauron has died Saturday morning at the age of 74, according to reports.

Jauron coached the Bears for five seasons from 1999 to 2003 and was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2001, leading the team to a 13-3 record.

He also served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2006 to 2009. He began his coaching career with the Bills in 1985 as a defensive backs coach under Hank Bullough, according to the team.

The Bills, in a post on X, said in a statement:

"We're saddened to learn about the passing of former Head Coach Dick Jauron. We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

The Bears shared a similar statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Bears head coach Dick Jauron. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family."

Before his coaching career, Jauron played defensive back in the NFL from 1973 to 1980, with the Detroit Lions from 1973 to 77 and the Cincinnati Bengals from 1978 to 80. He was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFC in punt return average with the Lions in 1974.

His death comes days after the death of Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey. She died on Thursday at the age of 102.