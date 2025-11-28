Winter storm approaching Chicago area with 6 to12 inches of snowfall possible

Significant snowfall is expected to move into the Chicago area starting Friday night. Here's what you can expect.

A winter storm warning will take effect starting at 3 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The Chicago area could see a total of 6 to 12 inches of snowfall throughout the weekend.

The snow is expected to arrive late Friday night and become widespread by 7 a.m. on Saturday. The snowfall will be heaviest on Saturday afternoon, with snowfall possibly reaching around 1 to 2 inches per hour from noon until 6 p.m.

During this time, snow will create travel hazards with slick road conditions and possibly low visibility.

Sunday afternoon is expected to bring a few lake-enhanced snow showers. Blowing and drifting snow is expected as winds gust up to 30 mph. Winds will send wind chill values into the teens and 20s.