Winter storm approaching Chicago area with 6 to12 inches of snowfall possible

By
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
Kylee Miller

CBS Chicago

Significant snowfall is expected to move into the Chicago area starting Friday night. Here's what you can expect. 

A winter storm warning will take effect starting at 3 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday. 

5d5f8736-717b-4d54-8e96-7161be3da9cf.png

The Chicago area could see a total of 6 to 12 inches of snowfall throughout the weekend. 

The snow is expected to arrive late Friday night and become widespread by 7 a.m. on Saturday. The snowfall will be heaviest on Saturday afternoon, with snowfall possibly reaching around 1 to 2 inches per hour from noon until 6 p.m.   

9beaec35-f8d9-4990-9f87-1f504edea43d.png

During this time, snow will create travel hazards with slick road conditions and possibly low visibility. 

Sunday afternoon is expected to bring a few lake-enhanced snow showers. Blowing and drifting snow is expected as winds gust up to 30 mph. Winds will send wind chill values into the teens and 20s. 

