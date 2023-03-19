First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wind will be from a southerly direction today and that'll help us warm up.

CBS News Chicago

We'll still run below the norm but it'll feel a lot better than Saturday's brutal mid-20s. We'll have sunny skies, today, and it won't be nearly as breezy.

CBS News Chicago

The warmup continues Monday with the arrival of Spring. We'll see more clouds but a nice jump to around 50 degrees, which is a much more seasonable temperature.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Temps this week then head for the middle, and even the upper 50s.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 48

Saturday- 25

Today- 40

Sunrise- 6:57am

Sunset- 7:02pm

Vernal Equinox- Monday, March 20 at 4:24pm CDT.

Can you balance an egg on its end on the Spring Equinox?

Yes, you can! But, you also have the same chance the other 364 days of the year. There are no special balancing powers on the equinox.

This will help you accomplish the balancing feat: many eggs have small bumps and dimples so that, by turning the egg in different directions, it can be made to touch a level surface on three points at the same time. It's sort of a built-in egg tripod.

Forecast

Today- Sunny skies with a high of 40. West-Southwest wind of 15, gusting to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight- Clouds build, low of 27.

Monday- Partly to mostly cloudy and 50. South wind 15, gusts to 30.