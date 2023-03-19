Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warmer temps ahead
First Alert Weather: Warmer temps ahead 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wind will be from a southerly direction today and that'll help us warm up. 

todays-planner-3-19.png
CBS News Chicago

We'll still run below the norm but it'll feel a lot better than Saturday's brutal mid-20s. We'll have sunny skies, today, and it won't be nearly as breezy.   

high-temps-today-3-19.png
CBS News Chicago

The warmup continues Monday with the arrival of Spring. We'll see more clouds but a nice jump to around 50 degrees, which is a much more seasonable temperature. 

day-planner-tomrrow-3-19.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-3-19.png
CBS News Chicago

Temps this week then head for the middle, and even the upper 50s.

7-day-3-19.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 48

Saturday- 25

Today- 40

Sunrise- 6:57am

Sunset- 7:02pm

Vernal Equinox- Monday, March 20 at 4:24pm CDT.

Can you balance an egg on its end on the Spring Equinox?

Yes, you can! But, you also have the same chance the other 364 days of the year. There are no special balancing powers on the equinox. 

This will help you accomplish the balancing feat: many eggs have small bumps and dimples so that, by turning the egg in different directions, it can be made to touch a level surface on three points at the same time. It's sort of a built-in egg tripod.

Forecast

Today- Sunny skies with a high of 40. West-Southwest wind of 15, gusting to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight- Clouds build, low of 27.

Monday- Partly to mostly cloudy and 50. South wind 15, gusts to 30.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 6:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.