First Alert Weather: Cool, sunny day ahead

By Ed Curran

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny and cool October day with sunshine and breezy conditions. 

Sunday sees clouds on the increase and similar temps, in the mid-50s. Coolest days on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Stats

Normal High- 63

Yesterday- 59

Today- 54

Sunrise- 7:04am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High of 54.

Tonight- A few clouds, 41.

Sunday- Increasing clouds, 55.

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 6:41 AM

