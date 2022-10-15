First Alert Weather: Cool, sunny day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny and cool October day with sunshine and breezy conditions.
Sunday sees clouds on the increase and similar temps, in the mid-50s. Coolest days on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.
Stats
Normal High- 63
Yesterday- 59
Today- 54
Sunrise- 7:04am
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High of 54.
Tonight- A few clouds, 41.
Sunday- Increasing clouds, 55.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.