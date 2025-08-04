Fire rips through roof of Beggars Pizza location in Blue Island, Illinois

A fire was raging Monday afternoon at a Beggars Pizza restaurant in the south Chicago suburb of Blue Island.

The fire broke out at the Beggars Pizza location at 12700 S. Kedzie Ave.

A pillar of flames was seen shooting through the roof just before 5 p.m. Flames were no longer visible a few minutes later, but robust smoke was still billowing.

Firefighters were opening up the roof with saws for better access and ventilation. Multiple fire companies were also inside spraying down the building with hand lines.

Fire rigs were parked along 127th Street near Kedzie Avenue.

The building at minimum sustained smoke and water damage, but the extent of damage to the interior was not immediately learned. It was too soon to place a cause and origin, and there was no word of injuries.

The Kedzie Avenue Beggars Pizza location is one of two in Blue Island. The other is at 12660 S. Western Ave. exactly a mile east.