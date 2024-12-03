Tiffany Henyard denied place on ballot to stay on as Thornton Township, Illinois supervisor

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is off the ballot for reelection to that office.

At a Democratic Party Caucus for the south suburban township, Henyard had her name denied for the Democratic ballot because she did not have a full slate as required.

All township supervisor hopefuls needed all eight people for their slate—supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor, and four trustees. Henyard did not have a certified assessor on her ticket, and therefore, was deemed not valid to be considered for nomination.

Nominated instead was Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who also serves as the Thornton Township Democratic committeeman. His name will be on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for Thornton Township Supervisor, and Henyard's will not.

This was the first time in 30 years that the Thornton Township democrats have used a caucus to determine who will be on the ballot.

Before Henyard, Frank Zuccarrelli served as Thornton Township supervisor from 1993 until he died in 2002. He always ran for the seat unopposed.

Henyard was appointed by the Thornton Township Board to finish Zuccarelli's term. Henyard also serves as the mayor of Dolton—an office to which she was elected and is also seeking reelection.

Henyard bused in seniors to participate in the caucus using Thornton Township buses, but many of the buses arrived late. The room where the caucus was held could only hold 600 people, and many of the Henyard supporters who came on the buses did not get in.

Henyard claimed the process was unfair, and said she will sue. Attorney and legal expert Burton Odelson, who is representing Harris, said the caucus process was legal and democratic in nature—and Henyard would not have case.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark is also running for Thornton Township supervisor. He is running as an independent and thus did not need to participate in the caucus.

The only option for Henyard now is to run as a write-in candidate. Her campaign said with her name recognition, she could still win.

As Henyard walked out of the caucus room, a crowd sang "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," the late 60s pop classic that is best known locally as a taunt to a losing visiting team during Chicago White Sox games.

The Dolton Mayor's office that Henyard also holds is a separate elected position. At a Dolton Village Board meeting on Monday night, Henyard's opponents said they are counting the days until she is voted out of that office. Yet Henyard insisted she will stay right where she is, and voters will keep her there.

