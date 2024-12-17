Henyard furious as year's last Thornton Township, Illinois Board meeting is canceled due to lack of quorum

Another Thornton Township, Illinois Board meeting called off due to lack of quorum

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Tuesday night was supposed to be an opportunity for embattled Supervisor Tiffany Henyard's first time back as head of Thornton Township since her failed bid to get on the reelection ballot.

But the meeting never got under way. It was called off for lack of a quorum, as two trustees stayed away with the goal of that happening—and not for the first time.

"Y'all should reach out to your trustees, because they are not doing their job," Henyard said. "They are neglecting their duty as elected officials, which is to show up to board meetings—let alone one board meeting this holiday season.

Thornton Township Trustees Christopher Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle have been going to great lengths to stall movement on Henyard's plans for the township. The trustees have expressed safety concerns about meetings getting out of control, have complained that Henyard has not answered their questions about how the township's funds are being spent, and are seeking to prevent Henyard from appointing someone to replace trustee Jerry Jones—who resigned suddenly in October.

With Gonzalez and Carlisle sitting out, a quorum has been denied for Thornton Township Board meetings several times.

Still, while no meeting was held, Henyard took the opportunity to outline her position as she has on previous occasions.

"Lawyers have told us several times that we would not be able to continue to operate because we do not have insurance," Henyard said.

Henyard said as the township continues to run without insurance coverage, residents could face fewer services or even a shutdown—though she did not give a timeline.

The assembly Tuesday night was tense, with shouting before, during the time, and after it was held.

Some residents turned out for the absent Gonzalez and Carlisle.

"I have been watching the activity activities that have occurred here for the last year, and I'm very concerned," said Beth McBride, a Dolton and Thornton Township resident.

Henyard continues to face criticism of her spending as supervisor of Township and separately as mayor of Dolton.

"We have a budget, we have the money, we have everything," Henyard said at the meeting. "Please stop."

The meeting Tuesday night was the last Thornton Township Board meeting of 2024—and also the seventh the board has canceled this year for lack of quorum.