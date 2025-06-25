Watch CBS News
Federal workers to hold Loop rally calling for end to ICE raids at federal workplaces

Todd Feurer
Federal workers holding anti-ICE protest in Chicago Loop
Federal workers are holding a rally on Wednesday to demand the end of ICE raids in federal workplaces in Chicago and across the U.S.

At noon, unions representing federal government employees plan to fill Federal Plaza, accusing ICE agents of abusing their power and terrorizing workers.

They said are bringing violence to federal property, both with arrests and as they respond to observers and protesters.

Organizers said similar rallies are planned for Wednesday in New York and Seattle.

