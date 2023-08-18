Federal assistance is coming for Chicago area flood victims, but some say it's coming too late

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Help is on the way for Cook County homeowners who suffered losses and damage after recent flooding.

Now that President Joe Biden has approved federal assistance, those impacted by the flooding can apply for grants or low-interest loans.

CBS 2's Marybel González talked with some of the families hit hardest by the floods in the West Side's Austin neighborhood.

"It's taken so long," said Peggy Brewer, "and the longer it takes for them to give some type of assistance, the worse my property is getting."

For Brewer, help can't come soon enough. Her basement flooded in July – and since then, whenever it rains outside, it rains inside too.

"The last time it rained, water was running through my wall. It created a hole in the wall," Brewer said. "I don't know how to plug it. What do I do? Sit there and just constantly keep letting it get bigger and bigger and bigger?"

For Brewer, the news of the approval of federal assistance for flooding victims through loans and grants offers a little hope.

"If I get a grant, that's fine," she said. "But a loan, you have to pay it back. I'm not working, I'm disabled."

Nearby neighbor Nikita Bailey says she welcomes the help, but it may have come a bit late.

"I swiped every credit card I had," she said.

Bailey's basement is also where she makes her livelihood. She runs a home day care out of the basement.

Like many in the area, it was also flooded.

"It completely wiped out everything," Bailey said. "All I seen was a high amount of dirty water, and I just seen things floating and just sailing around the basement."

Desperate to get back into business, Bailey took matters into her own hands.

"The loan does not do me any good, because again, I'm already in debt. I'm out $27,000 for repairing my basement out-of-pocket," Bailey said. "Everyone is not fortunate. I happen to be one of the few that was able to go out and do something about the situation at hand. However, I think they need to step up. I think they need to make payment. I think they need to help out everyone that this incident has happened to, regardless of what they have or how much they can afford - because it happened to us."

If you are a home or business owner still dealing with flood damage, you can apply for federal assistance.

Homeowners and businesses still recovering from flood damage can apply for federal assistance at this link, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.