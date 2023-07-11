Chicago residents with flood damage frustrated, say help is slow to come

CHICAGO (CBS) – Heavy rain is the last thing Chicago homeowners already hit hard by flooding wanted to see, but there was some good news on Tuesday for them.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for eight counties, including those affected by flooding last Saturday. The move opens up state resources and emergency personnel.

But as CBS 2's Sara Machi found out, some residents are frustrated by how long they've had to wait for help.

The recovery continued in Austin this week. A truck was dropping off an entire delivery of cleaning supplies, which was much needed since CBS 2 spoke with some residents who still have water in their basements nine days after the first flood.

Dennis Tucker, a contractor, walked CBS 2 through a still flooded basement.

"This is all water," said Tucker. "All of this was underwater. See? Look. Water, still soaking wet. This don't make no sense."

He showed the damage left behind after flooding, first on July 2 and then again a few days later. Mold was not the only thing growing, so was the repair bill.

"All materials, $20,000 worth of material, and the total cost is $45,000," said Zerlina Smith, who spoke with CBS 2 from the front porch of her home because she does not want to go into her own basement.

She said the basement was full of health risks and lost memories.

"My daughter's memories was down there in that basement," Smith said. "They got ruined. No help is coming. We are day nine, no insurance claim. The insurance claim got denied."

Smith threw up her hands in frustration. It's that frustration that drew more than 100 people to a community meeting at Columbus Park with questions and concerns about whether last week's decision to reverse the Chicago River caused their flooding.

"The decision to open the locks is based on water levels," said Kari Steele, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. "It is never based on choosing one community over the other."

That answer was met with skepticism, but frustrations turned into optimism when Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D) told the crowd that Pritzker personally informed him he would issue a disaster declaration for flooded communities.

Residents said state help cannot come soon enough. Until then, they're relying on whatever support they can get.