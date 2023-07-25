Cicero, Berwyn residents await federal help after devastating floods

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to head to Cicero and Berwyn this week for an official flood damage assessment.

But one month later, residents said they can't wait for the federal government to help. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman was out talking to neighbors who are still hoping for help and soon.

There was much damage in Cicero that isn't visible from the outside, but neighbors told CBS 2 they're dealing with mold, bacteria and needing replacement furniture for what they lost.

"A lot of people's lives have been uprooted by this flood, and we need immediate relief and support," said Ankur Singh, a Cicero resident.

Singh's basement, off West 22nd Place just down the street from Cicero Town Hall, was a mess with the flooding. He said almost a month after floods hit Cicero, most of his community can't afford to pick up the pieces.

He's hoping with FEMA's visit, they will approve funding and financial assistance for residents but also said it's the town government that needs to come up with a long-term plan.

"This is going to happen again," Singh said. "I'm not putting any more stuff in my basement. I know it's going to flood again.

"The relief they've been offering has been band-aid solutions. It's been bare minimum. We're going to have to wait months to get FEMA assistance, but from the sound of it, the FEMA assistance isn't going to be substantial to cover all of the expenses people will have to pay."

FEMA has not said when exactly it will be assessing the Cicero area.

Cicero leaders said the fire department took more than 300 calls during the storm, 10 times the normal amount of a 24-hour shift in July.