Chicago River flooding concerns; flash flooding closes expressways

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rain had major effects around the Chicago area Sunday. In addition to flash flooding that shut down highways and left drivers stranded, flooding on the Chicago River became a concern, especially for businesses along the Riverwalk.

Water levels rose enormously. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported a lot of debris in the river, including a soccer ball. The Riverwalk from Lake Street to State Street was closed due to flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 1 to 3 inches of rain came down within 90 minutes.

Drivers are warned of flooded viaducts and are advised to either proceed with caution or to avoid them altogether, so they don't get stuck.

Drivers are feeling the impact of the flash flood warning as parts of the Stevenson Epressway were closed due to earlier flooding> Illinois State Police say I-55 was shut down in both directions near Pulaski Road.

Video shown Only on 2 shows several cars at a standstill. Troopers say at least 10 cars were trapped in the flood waters. Several people could be seen deserting their cars as the rain continued to pour.

Crews cleaned off debris for the outbound ramp of I-55 after water receded and cars remained stalled.

All lanes of the I-290 westbound ramp were closed as of 5:30 p.m. due to flooding.

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was visibly frustrated as some cars tried to go around flare sticks warning people to stay away.

Twitter video shows a semi truck nearly knee deep in flooded water going through a viaduct.

The National Weather Service alert said this is a life-threatning situation and to limit travel.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District says to reduce the overbank flooding they have reversed the flow of the Chicago Area Waterway System.