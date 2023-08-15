President Biden declares federal disaster over June and July flooding in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration in Cook County in the wake of historic storms that caused significant flooding in late June and early July.

The move allows for federal funding to help with storm recovery efforts; including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help homeowners and businesses recover from the flooding.

RELATED: Cicero, Berwyn residents await federal help after devastating floods

Mayor Brandon Johnson thanked Biden in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July's flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery," he wrote.

RELATED: Nearly 2 weeks after flooding, Austin residents still left out to dry

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been conducting damage assessments in Cook County since last month, after severe storms from June 29 to July 2 caused major flooding in Cook County, particularly in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, as well as west suburban Cicero and Berwyn.

On July 2 alone, torrential rains brought nearly 9 inches to Berwyn and Cicero in a matter of hours, and nearly 6 to 8 inches for several neighborhoods in Chicago, including 8.12 inches in Garfield Park. At one point during the day's storm, between 1 to 3 inches of rain came down within 90 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Chicago residents with flood damage frustrated, say help is slow to come

The heavy rain prompted the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago to reverse the flow of the Chicago River for the first time since 2020. It only happens when the Chicago River system rises above the level of Lake Michigan.

Homeowners and businesses still recovering from flood damage can apply for federal assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

RELATED: Tempers flare as Cicero residents turn out at meeting on flooding

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a state disaster proclamation late last month for Cook County and several other counties to help them recover from flooding, tornadoes, and derecho across the state between June 29 and July 2, providing local governments with access to state funding and personnel to assist with recovery efforts.

The state's disaster proclamation covers Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cook, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, Logan, Macon, McDonough, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, Vermillion, and Washington Counties.

RELATED: 'Enough': Cicero residents calling for infrastructure changes after severe flooding last week