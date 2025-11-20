Federal appeals court orders halt on plan to release hundreds detained in Operation Midway Blitz

An appeals court on Thursday ordered a stay on the release of hundreds of people detained in the federal Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, overturning a lower court ruling.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals approved the administrative stay pending appeal on the order that would require. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to place a subset of 615 people arrested by federal immigration officials during the operation into "alternatives to detention" programs or be released on bond, while a judge determines whether they were illegally arrested in violation of a 2022 court settlement that limited warrantless immigration arrests.

The new order by the appeals court means the release of the detainees has been placed on hold.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings denied the Trump administration's request to pause the release of the detainees.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area, which it said was in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run in January. DHS said the operation was to target "criminal illegal aliens."

Court documents show that of the more than 600 people detained by immigration agents in the Chicago area, only 16 of them have been identified by the federal government as a "high public safety risk" because of their alleged criminal histories.