Hundreds held by ICE waiting to find out if they'll be released by the end of the week

Hundreds of migrants being held by the federal government are hoping to go free by the end of the week, after a judge determined their arrests might have been improper.

Last week, a federal judge ordered hundreds of immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Chicago area between mid-June and mid-October be released on bond, after he determined their arrests might have violated an earlier court order.

Of the 607 people on that list, many of them don't know they're eligible for release, and their families don't know how to reach them.

Speaking to CBS News Chicago anonymously, one woman said her partner, who has been in the U.S. for 20 years, is being held at an ICE detention facility in Indiana.

Through an interpreter, she explained he was pulled over in a drive-through and taken into federal custody in August. She worries for his health in detention.

"His health is not at a good stage. He had cancer, and the doctor, the jail where he's at, he knows about it, but he can't help him," she said.

When she saw his name on Friday on the list of detainees eligible for release, because of an ongoing lawsuit which claims his arrest and others were made without proper cause or warrant, she called him.

"He is very disappointed; even more, he lost faith," she said.

Immigration attorney William McLean noted the judge's order requires the government to release those on the list by Friday once they've posted a $1,500 bond.

McLean has multiple clients on that list, including one the government designated "high risk to public safety," due in part to his criminal record, which means that person will likely stay in detention.

"But really, honestly, I'm not 100 percent sure what might go into it. It's not only criminal convictions," McLean said.

Families of those on the list hope they are not among those considered a high risk and will be eligible for release by Friday.

"I even contacted, tried to contact, our current pope in Vatican. I tried, I think, all that I could, and I feel helpless myself. What else can I do? So I thought to reach out to you," said the woman who spoke to CBS News Chicago about her partner in detention.

Lots of confusion remains for families and community members when it comes to bringing their loved ones home while they await immigration proceedings.

The 607 people on the list are being held in detention centers all across the U.S., some as far away as Texas and Louisiana.

If you know somebody on this list and have additional facts or details to share about their experience, we'd like to talk to you. You can email CBS News Chicago at cbschicagotips@cbs.com.