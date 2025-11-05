Federal agents detain teacher at Chicago preschool and daycare in Roscoe Village

A video taken by a bystander, and seen by CBS News Chicago, captured two federal agents detaining a woman inside a Roscoe Village daycare Wednesday morning.

The video shows two masked federal agents in plainclothes and wearing vests labeled "POLICE" inside the Rayita del Sol Spanish Immersion school and daycare's Roscoe Village location. A woman can be heard screaming through the glass doors as the agents physically wrestle her out the door, at one point picking her up. They slam her, face-first, into the outer door as they push her outside.

Once outside, she's pushed against a dark grey sedan parked outside the building as agents try to handcuff her with her hands behind her back. One agent briefly goes back inside as she's seen pointing and speaking to the other agent.

The video was quickly shared among local parents' groups on WhatsApp and posted to social media.

CBS News spoke with the director of the Rayita del Sol Roscoe Village location, who confirmed the woman is a pre-K teacher who had just been detained at the time of the phone call, but she didn't have any further information.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the school and the Department of Homeland Security for more information and is waiting to hear back.

