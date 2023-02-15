Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man, 19, charged in Far North Side robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged after robbing another man on the city's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested Lorenzo Nelson, 19, in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Police say he was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, forcefully took property from the victim, 21, in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Nelson was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.