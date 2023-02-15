Chicago man, 19, charged in Far North Side robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged after robbing another man on the city's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested Lorenzo Nelson, 19, in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Police say he was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, forcefully took property from the victim, 21, in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Nelson was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.