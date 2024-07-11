Watch CBS News
Local News

Fallen Chicago Police Officers Lasso, Preston to be honored at star ceremony

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 fallen Chicago police officers to be honored at star ceremony
2 fallen Chicago police officers to be honored at star ceremony 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department will be honoring two of its fallen officers on Thursday.

Supt. Larry Snelling will welcome the families of fallen officers at its honored star ceremony. The department will recognize those families as it encases the police stars of their loved ones inside the public safety headquarters.

Two officers who were killed in the line of duty last year will be honored, including Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.

cpd-officer-andres-vasquez-lasso.jpg
He was shot and killed while responding to a call for a domestic dispute in Gage Park on March 1, 2023.   Chicago Police Department

Lasso was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in March of 2023. His ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

Officer Aréanah M. Preston will also be honored. 

Off-Duty-Officer Slain
This photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed while off-duty as she headed home on the city's Southside after her shift.  / AP

Preston was shot and killed during a robbery near her home just two months later, in May.

Her ceremony will start at 4 p.m.

The suspects in both cases are in custody. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.