Fallen Chicago Police Officers Lasso, Preston to be honored at star ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department will be honoring two of its fallen officers on Thursday.
Supt. Larry Snelling will welcome the families of fallen officers at its honored star ceremony. The department will recognize those families as it encases the police stars of their loved ones inside the public safety headquarters.
Two officers who were killed in the line of duty last year will be honored, including Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.
Lasso was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in March of 2023. His ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
Officer Aréanah M. Preston will also be honored.
Preston was shot and killed during a robbery near her home just two months later, in May.
Her ceremony will start at 4 p.m.
The suspects in both cases are in custody.