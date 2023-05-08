Fallen CPD Officer Areanah Preston remembered as a 'spirit of light'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "She did not deserve this," family and friends of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston said as they poured out their emotions on social media Monday.

Preston, 24, was shot early Saturday morning in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood. She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died despite a desperate attempt to save her life.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, Officer Preston was on track to graduate this coming Saturday with a master's degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

She was killed in the line of duty and will have a full honors funeral.

Officer Preston's last post on Instagram went up just two days before she was shot and killed outside her home.

Aesthetic_Areanah, via Instagram

Another recent post showed her pictured in her cap and gown. ready to celebrate receiving her Master of Jurisprudence.

Aesthetic_Areanah, via Instagram

Preston graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Illinois State University.

Preston went to UIC College Prep on the Near West Side for high school. Alumni and staff there say she was a beloved student, a cheerleader, a student leader, and a known to others as a "spirit of light."

On social media, a friend described Preston as "a humble, dedicated, helpful, sophisticated soul."

The loss hits home for the wife Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter – former police supervisor Saadia Carter.

She coached Officer Preston's high school cheerleading team.

Too upset to speak to us on camera, former supervisor Carter wrote in a message: "I did everything I could to always keep the police in a positive light with the kids…. My heart is hurting, my children spent time with this beautiful young lady, but I'm also angry."

Preston, an officer of three years, had just completed her shift in the Calumet (5th) District – which includes the Roseland, Pullman, West Pullman, and Altgeld Gardens communities - and was heading home at the time of the shooting.

Officer Preston's family said they are not ready to speak out about her death. Details on her funeral have not been made public.

A balloon release in Officer Preston's honor is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Calumet District police station, 727 E. 111th St.