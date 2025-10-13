Environmental group calls for halt to demolition of Chicago's Damen Silos

An environmental rights organization was calling Monday for an immediate halt to the demolition of the Damen Silos on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The organization is demanding that the City of Chicago address community concerns around the public health and environmental impacts of the Damen Silos' demolition, as well as the planned demolition of parts of the Fisk Generating Station — a now-inactive coal-fired power plant in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The environmental activists were to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday near Canalport Avenue and Cermak Road, near the old generating station.

The Damen Silos, located at 2860 S. Damen Ave. on the side of the Stevenson Expressway, dated back to 1906, but were abandoned after an accident in 1977. The Chicago Department of Buildings said the demolition of the structures would be "environmentally complex" — with concerns about dust, air quality, and water preservation.

Despite a years-long battle by preservationists and community groups to save the silos, demolition began in July.

But earlier this month, the city issued a stop-work order for the demolition of the silos. Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) said this was to investigate excessive dust noticed at the site by city inspectors.

Published reports noted that the demolition has since resumed.

At the Fisk Generating Station, a demolition notice was issued late last month for storage tanks and silos, but not for the power station itself. The power station has been inactive since 2012, though an oil-generating station remains active at the site.