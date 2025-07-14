Demolition for Damen Silos on Southwest Side scheduled to begin Monday

Demolition is scheduled to begin Monday on the historic Damen Silos on the city's Southwest Side.

The silos, located at 2860 S. Damen Ave. on the side of the Stevenson Expressway, date back to 1906 but were abandoned in 1977. According to Landmarks Illinois, it was constructed by the Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad.

Preservationists and community groups had fought for years to save the old grain elevators, and said tearing them down amounted to tearing down Chicago's history.

Ideas for the structures were also pitched, including turning the property into a public space like a garden, park, or event space, similar to Chicago's Salt Shed.

The property's owner, Michael Tadin Jr., who also owns MAT Asphalt, purchased the buildings from the State of Illinois in 2022 for approximately $6.5 million and refuses to sell.

What he will do with the property is unclear once the demolition is complete.

The project is said to last until November.