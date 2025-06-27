Public meeting to be held Friday on future of Damen Silos on Southwest Side

Public meeting to be held discussing Damen Silos on Southwest Side

A public meeting to discuss the future of the Damen Silos will take place Friday evening on the city's Lower West Side.

The Illinois landmark said the grain silos were built in 1906 and are one of the last remaining monuments to Chicago's historic dominance in the national grain industry.

The city's Department of Public Health will hold the meeting at 6 p.m. at Arturo Velasquez Westside Technical Institute in Little Village.

They are set to discuss safe demolition, oversight, dust control measures, and other protections.

However, organizations, including the McKinley Park Development, want to stop the demolition.

They have a petition going to make the silos a public park and festival grounds.