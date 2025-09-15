El Grito event to be held at Chicago church amid continued worries about immigration enforcement

"Operation Midway Blitz" remains under way in Chicago, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not say how much longer agents will continue the enhanced immigration enforcement effort.

Organizers of an El Grito event at a Pilsen neighborhood church on Monday said they changed locations at least three times for safety.

The El Grito event is taking place beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, at 2127 W. 22nd Pl. It will honor the beginning of the war for freedom in Mexico in 1810.

Organizers said rapid response teams are ready for the worst-case scenario of an ICE raid.

"We're resilient. Our culture has it in us. We're not going to back down," said Nellie Quintana of the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago. "We're going to speak for those that cannot speak for themselves. We're going to reenact El Grito for those that cannot come out."

The ICE enforcement operation also remained in progress as thousands lined the streets of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood to watch the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. But this weekend's festivities were not as crowded as they would normally be, as worries about deportation linger.

But rumors that ICE would infiltrate the parade turned did not come true, and the celebration on 26th Street went off without a hitch.

Performers wore traditional costumes, danced, and sang songs that spanned the history of Mexico.

One spectator said she was proud to teach her children about their heritage, but said she was said that some extended family members were too afraid to attend this year.

"Some family didn't want to risk," Mirilint Morales said. "They feel afraid because they are illegal, some of them. So, they don't feel safe gathering where there's too many people."

Berto Aguayo, police co-chairman with the Latino Council, said he noticed that people didn't stick around as much after the parade, which businesses benefited from in the past, at a time when business is already down.