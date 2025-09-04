El Grito Chicago postponed over fears of ICE activity during Mexican Independence Day celebrations

El Grito Chicago, the city's official festival for Mexican Independence Day, has been postponed due to fears about immigration enforcement activity, officials announced Thursday.

The festival was planned for Grant Park on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14.

In a message posted to their social media, El Grito organizers wrote, "It was a painful decision, but holding El Grito Chicago at this time puts the safety of our community at stake – and that's a risk we are unwilling to take."

The Trump administration confirmed that federal agents are being sent to Chicago for increased immigration enforcement activities, which could begin as soon as Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker said he believes the timing is meant to coincide with Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

"We have reason to believe that Stephen Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year," Pritzker said Tuesday. "It breaks my heart to report that we have been told ICE will try and disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades. Let's be clear: the terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here."

The mayor of North Chicago confirmed Thursday he has been in contact with officials at Naval Station Great Lakes who said ICE agents will be using the base as their operation center. He said he expects hundreds of agents to be there for about a month.

"We're saddened about the loss of an opportunity to uplift a vision of dignity, strength and belonging at a time when it's sorely needed," they said. "Although we cannot gather in Grant Park this month, we encourage you to still celebrate Mexican Independence Day in a safe, respectful and responsible way and support Mexican-American businesses around the city."

El Grito organizers said tickets will be refunded for anyone who has already purchased them through their website, and will be issued to the original form of payment. They will take seven to 15 days to process.