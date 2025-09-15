West Chicago, Illinois ICE arrests reported Monday morning, state senator says; soft lockdown for District 33 schools

A state senator issued a warning on social media after reports of immigration arrests in West Chicago, Illinois started coming in Monday morning.

State Sen. Karina Villa (D- 25th District) posted several videos to her Facebook page Monday morning, including the community alert.

She said in the videos that immigration rights advocates and she began receiving reports of arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents around the time children were leaving for school and their parents for work.

Villa said the community quickly deployed immigration rapid response teams to help.

"It's very important that, as allies, we show up for each other," Villa said in her video.

School District 33 also issued a "secure and teach" safety protocol for their schools at about 8:30 a.m. in response to ICE activities in the area. That protocol remains in place as of 1 p.m., the district said. Officials made the decision to implement secure and teach to reassure parents that their children are safe in school.

Instruction and activities are continuing as normal, but the outside doors are locked, the district said.

State Sen. Villa, other elected officials and immigrants' rights organizations will hold a news conference about the arrests at 1:30 p.m.

West Chicago is in DuPage County, a little over 30 miles west of Chicago.

ICE released a statement saying in part, "Operation Midway Blitz is continuing. We will update you when we publicly release arrest numbers."

They did not offer comment specifically on the reports in West Chicago.

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and is waiting to hear back.