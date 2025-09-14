Chicago's Mexican Independence Day Parade to step off in Little Village despite ICE activity worries

Mexican Independence Day Parade in Chicago's Little Village to go on as planned

Despite increased fears of enhanced immigration enforcement under "Operation Midway Blitz," some Mexican Independence Day celebrations were set to go on as planned in Chicago on Sunday — including the annual parade in the Little Village neighborhood.

Organizers of the parade said keeping the parade shows the community's commitment to heritage and cultural resilience.

The parade will proceed westward on 26th Street from the Little Village arch at Albany Avenue west to Kostner Avenue. It will feature floats, Mariachi bands, and dozens of community organizations.

More than 400,000 people are expected to visit Little Village this weekend.

Organizers said they want people to see the parade as a declaration of resilience, and a sign that the community stands together.

U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Illinois) will serve as the grand marshal of the parade. He said the parade reminds the community that diversity is a strength.

Meanwhile, unlike years in the past, there was no celebration involving a caravan of cars coming through the Loop. The car caravans have caused gridlock and forced road closures in past years.

Ahead of the parade on Sunday, the El Grito 5K annual family run and walk steps off at 9 a.m. at the corner of 26th Street and Kostner Avenue.

Those taking part will then head east to Kedzie Avenue before turning back down 26th Street to Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza.