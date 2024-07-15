Earthquake reported near Somonauk, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — An earthquake was reported in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the 3.4 magnitude earthquake in Somonauk, Illinois, a village near Sandwich, Illinois.

The earthquake was reported around 2:50 a.m.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office provided more information to "those who were woken up a short time ago to your house shaking."

Meteorologist Laura Bannon said residents are far as Aurora reported feeling signs of the earthquake.