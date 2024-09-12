Dolton school official claims she was suspended for questioning use of $13 million

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – A Dolton school district official claimed in a federal lawsuit she was put on unpaid leave after raising concerns over the use of $13 million in federal funds.

Sonya Whitaker, the deputy superintendent at Dolton West School District 148 said she was put on paid, and then unpaid leave, when she started asking about the $13 million in federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds and wondered who spent it.

She wanted to sue the district before she said she'd be terminated.

"I hope that everyone within the sound of my voice recognizes that I am who I say I am," said Whitaker.

Besides her role with the district, Whitaker is also the national education policy director for the education arm of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

"What I think about is who is going to advocate and fight on behalf of the children?" she said. "Who is willing to stand on the right side of the law on behalf of vulnerable children, children experiencing the impact of poverty."

Whitaker said she wanted to know where $13 million of federal money, meant to be for elementary and secondary school-aged children, went.

"The only response was a letter to suspend her," said S. Todd Yeary, an attorney for Whitaker.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, her council argued she asked for an audience with the board president, with members of the Board of Education, and with the superintendent, but never received one.

"I did what all my training told me to do," Whitaker said. "I followed the process and to have to stand before you today is very much a distraction."

The lawsuit claims Whitaker's suspension was abrupt, defamatory, and an abuse of power.

"She was not only not allowed in the building, she was not given any sort of response as to why," said Yeary.

Whitaker is asking for monetary relief and a trial by jury. She's also asking to be reinstated.

The school district superintendent and every member of the school board failed to respond to multiple requests for comment.