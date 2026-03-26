Memorial held for Dan Davis, who was found dead months after going missing in Blue Island

A large crowd gathered Thursday night at a memorial service for Dan Davis, the Mount Greenwood man whose disappearance last fall went viral around the globe.

Loved ones gathered at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, where Davis worked.

The restaurant announced they will hang Davis's well-known Harley Davidson jacket above the entrance; the same jacket Davis was seen wearing when he went missing.

Davis's daughter used Thursday night's memorial to thank the many volunteers who helped search for her father.

It's believed Davis was suffering from a medical issue when he vanished. His body was found earlier this month in a secluded area in Blue Island.