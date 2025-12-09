Chicago man Daniel Davis missing for 2 weeks after car crash; community to hold vigil, search party

Chicago police, along with friends and family, are looking for a South Side man who has been missing for two weeks since a car crash in Blue Island, Illinois.

Daniel Davis III, 59, was last seen on Nov. 26 around 6:30 p.m. after a car accident near St. Donatus Parish in Blue Island. He was captured on surveillance video and is believed to have suffered a head injury.

Chicago police said Daniels was last seen in person at 1:15 a.m. leaving 115 Bourbon Street bar in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

Daniels is described as a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, approximately 170 lbs, who is partially bald with some gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black Harley Davidson jacket, red sweatshirt and black jeans.

CPD said he may be in need of medical attention.

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday evening at 115 Bourbon Street bar at 6 p.m., followed by a search party.