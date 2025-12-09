Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man Daniel Davis missing for 2 weeks after car crash; community to hold vigil, search party

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police, along with friends and family, are looking for a South Side man who has been missing for two weeks since a car crash in Blue Island, Illinois.

Daniel Davis III, 59, was last seen on Nov. 26 around 6:30 p.m. after a car accident near St. Donatus Parish in Blue Island. He was captured on surveillance video and is believed to have suffered a head injury.

120925-dan-davis-missing-clean.jpg

Chicago police said Daniels was last seen in person at 1:15 a.m. leaving 115 Bourbon Street bar in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

Daniels is described as a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, approximately 170 lbs, who is partially bald with some gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black Harley Davidson jacket, red sweatshirt and black jeans.

CPD said he may be in need of medical attention.

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday evening at 115 Bourbon Street bar at 6 p.m., followed by a search party. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue