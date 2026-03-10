Body of Dan Davis found in Blue Island, daughter says; Chicago man was missing since November

The body of Chicago father Dan Davis, who went missing last November, has been found in Blue Island, his daughter said.

His daughter Wendy Davis said her father's body was found in a forest preserve Monday. No further details have been released.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Davis wrote in part, "The update I never wanted to make. Three and a half months of agony has finally come to a close. As of yesterday afternoon, my dad was located, but is no longer with us."

"It's an eerie feeling - thank god this terrible chapter of constant unknown is finally over. But now starts a new terrible chapter without my smarter, goofier, and relentlessly selfless other half," the statement continued. "This is the news we've all been expecting in a way, but nothing really prepares you for it."

Davis, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25, 2025, at his job at the 115 Bourbon Street bar in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

His daughter also thanked members of the Chicago, Blue Island and Merrionette Park police departments and the Cook County Sheriff's Department for their help and comfort during the monthslong search.

He had been involved in a car accident the day before he went missing in unincorporated Alsip. He was believed to have suffered a head injury, but refused medical attention.

Cook County sheriff's deputies dropped him off at his job around 12:30 a.m. that day. Bodycam video the sheriff's department released showed he had some difficulty walking.

His family believed he had experienced a medical issue before going missing. In February Wendy Davis took the search for her father national.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to officials with Blue Island and the Blue Island Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Full statement from Wendy Davis

The update I never wanted to make. Three and a half months of agony has finally come to a close. As of yesterday afternoon, my dad was located, but is no longer with us. It's an eerie feeling - thank god this terrible chapter of constant unknown is finally over. But now starts a new terrible chapter without my smarter, goofier, and relentlessly selfless other half. This is the news we've all been expecting in a way, but nothing really prepares you for it. I've never laughed harder with anybody than I have with my dad. And I can't wait to do it again someday. I don't have many words right now besides thank you. The virality of dad's case is something none of us expected. The support from millions of people across the whole world carried our spirits high throughout these last few months. Without you, we would be nowhere. I do want to thank a few specific people... - Detective Kerlin with CPD - for answering my calls/texts at every hour of the day and leading this investigation like a damn hero. I trusted you with everything and you never once failed us. I can't explain how lucky we were to have you. - Chief Haywood with Blue Island Fire Department - for being the most selfless person and using every single resource within your capabilities no questions asked. - Chief Ramierez with Marionette Park PD - for being kind and compassionate before anything else and straight to action anytime we asked for anything. - Commander Moran with Cook County - for calming me with your expertise and keeping me prepared for every next step. - Organizations like Cook County Forest Preserve Police, Code 3 SAR, SAR Sheps, and others for sacrificing your time to do comprehensive searches throughout the whole area, even when the weather was trash. - And finally, to all of YOU - Whether you were on our crazy group chat of 100+ core search party members, a south side resident that searched for us in your spare time, or if you live thousands of miles away and have supported us from a distance - I truly don't know how to properly thank everyone here. I won't ever be able to process how far this reached. If nothing else, I can confidently say this whole thing gave me so much more faith in humanity. Dad would never ever believe this. He would sure hate being a celebrity though. Lol. That's it for now. Just thank you thank you to everyone who helped us in every single way they could. Not a single gesture went unnoticed. I am so glad dad is so loved. #FamousDan

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.