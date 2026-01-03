Search continues for missing Chicago man Daniel Davis last seen in November

Groups were out for a second day of searching in an effort to locate a man who went missing from Merrionette Park, Illinois.

Daniel Davis III, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25th at his job at the Bourbon Street bar in Merrionette Park, where he worked behind the scenes in production.

On Wednesday, Cook County sheriff's officials released body cam video of Davis from the day he went missing, after he was involved in a car accident in unincorporated Alsip.

Sheriff's deputies dropped him off on 115th Street around 12:30 a.m. that day.

Two separate search and rescue crews were out on Saturday, joining the family's efforts to find him.

They brought German Shepherd cadaver dogs to search along bodies of water near Blue Island.